‘Stranger Things’ Star Joseph Quinn in Talks for ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’

Joseph Quinn — the breakout of the most recent season of Stranger Things — has booked his next project with the A Quiet Place movie, Day One. The actors is in talks for the Paramount project, which will be led by Lupita Nyong’o.
The film is a spinoff of A Quiet Place, which in 2018 became a surprise hit in the hands of director and star John Krasinski. It earned $340.9 million on a $17 million budget. The Krasinski-directed A Quiet Place: Part 2 followed in 2021 and earned $297.3 million.
Michael Sarnoski, who became a top director after helming Nicolas Cage’s Pig, will direct, based on an original idea from Krasinski. The story is being kept under wraps for the film, which is due out March 8, 2024.
Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller will produce via Platinum Dunes. Krasinski will produce via his Sunday Night banner with partner Allyson Seeger executive producing. In addition to this spinoff, a third installment of the main A Quiet Place film series is in the works and set for 2025.
Quinn’s other credits include Game of Thrones, Overlord and Small Axe.
