A.V. Rockwell Movie ‘A Thousand And One’ Lands March 2023 Release

A.V. Rockwell’s feature directorial debut A Thousand and One will be released in theaters on March 31, 2023. The drama stars multi-hyphenate Teyana Taylor.

Focus is handling the film domestically in partnership with Sight Unseen, Makeready and Hillman Grad Productions.

Universal Pictures will release the movie overseas.

The story follows unapologetic and free-spirited Inez (Taylor), who kidnaps six-year-old Terry from the foster care system. Holding onto their secret and each other, mother and son set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity, and stability, in a rapidly changing New York City.

Rockwell, an alumni of the Sundance Writers and Directors Lab, is represented by WME, 2AM, and Granderson Des Rochers.

Producers include Sight Unseen’s Eddie Vaisman and Julia Lebedev, Hillman Grad’s Lena Waithe and Rishi Rajani and Makeready’s Brad Weston. Sight Unseen’s Oren Moverman is executive producing alongside Rachel Jacobs.