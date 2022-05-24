A24 Acquires Paul Mescal-Starring Cannes Hit ‘Aftersun’ From Debut Director Charlotte Wells

Normal People breakout Paul Mescal is re-teaming with A24.

After starring in A24-backed God’s Creatures, which bowed in Cannes Directors’ Fortnight sidebar, the studio has now acquired the actor’s other film in the festival, the Critic’s Week title Aftersun.

From debut director Charlotte Wells, the film stars Mescal and newcomer Frankie Corio and bowed to critical acclaim in Cannes. Set in a Turkish holiday resort in the late ’90s, Aftersun sees a young father on holiday with his daughter, who looks back on the vacation and their relationship as an adult 20 years later.

The film was produced by Adele Romanski, Barry Jenkins and Mark Ceryak for Pastel, and Amy Jackson for Unified Theory. It was financed by BBC Film, BFI (awarding National Lottery funding) and Screen Scotland, in association with Tango. The film was developed with BBC Film.

Executive producers are Eva Yates for BBC Film, Lizzie Francke for BFI, Kieran Hannigan for Screen Scotland, and Tim Headington and Lia Buman for Tango.