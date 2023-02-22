A24 Auctions ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Costumes and Props for Charity

The "Mementos from the Multiverse" auction also includes the Rockverse rock and the Alphaverse headset.

Buy a butt plug and support Asian mental health.

That’s just one opportunity available to movie buffs and philanthropists during the third A24 Auctions, which this time is selling original props, costumes and set pieces from its highest-ever grossing film, Everything Everywhere All at Once, to benefit three charities hand-picked by Oscar-nominated directors Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert). The online auction will open at noon Eastern on Feb. 23 and run until 3 p.m. Eastern on March 2.

The lots have been separated into three categories:

“Laundry & Taxes” features the Wang family laundromat’s RV, Evelyn (Oscar nominee Michelle Yeoh)’s Chinatown-chic flowered blouse and quilted vest, Deirdre Beaubeirdre (Oscar nominee Jamie Lee Curtis)’s turtleneck-and-cardigan auditor uniform and the hot dog hands they sport as lovers. Proceeds will benefit Laundry Workers Center, which was founded in 2011 by a diverse coalition of community leaders, labor organizers, law students and Latino immigrants to develop community-based leadership to improve the living and working conditions of laundry, warehouse and food service workers and their families.

Evelyn Wang’s everyday outfit Courtesy of A24

“In Another Life” includes Jobu (Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu)’s bedazzled Elvis jumpsuit as well as her bagel-inspired headpiece, the red “punk” cardigan Evelyn wears at the Lunar New Year party as well as the chef’s uniform she dons in the Raccacoonie universe. These costumes will benefit Transgender Law Center, the largest national trans-led organization that uses community-driven strategies to fight for the rights of transgender and gender-noncomforming people.

And finally, “Mementos from the Multiverse” gives collectors the chance to own Waymond (Oscar nominee Ke Huy Quan)’s ass-kicking fanny pack, Evelyn and Jobu’s pinata avatars, the aforementioned Auditor of the Month trophy-cum-butt plug and Raccacoonie (voiced in the film by Randy Newman) himself. These one-of-a-kind items will benefit Asian Mental Health Project, which since 2019 has provided resources, community groups and grant-based assistance to destigmatize and support the pursuit of mental healthcare among Asian Pacific Islander Desi Americans.

Waymond’s fanny pack. Aquarium rocks and chapstick possibly not included. Courtesy of A24

One hundred percent of all proceeds will be donated to the respective charities. The first A24 Auctions sold lots from such films and TV series including Midsommar, Uncut Gems and Euphoria in May 2020 to raise $362,875 for FDNY Foundation, Food Bank for New York City, NYC Health + Hospitals and Queens Community House in their efforts to support workers and families impacted for COVID-19, while a second auction took place in November 2021 to benefit Vidiots Foundation.