A24 and German Mini-Major Leonine Set Up Joint Label

A24 and German mini-major Leonine Studios have set up a joint venture, originally named A24 | Leonine Studios, to release films in Germany and Austria. The first films to go out under the new banner will be David Michôd’s Wizards! starring Orlando Bloom, Naomi Scott and Pete Davidson and The Iron Claw, Sean Durkin’s wrestling biopic of starring Zac Efron, Lily James, Harris Dickinson and Jeremy Allen White.

Wizards! follows two hapless pothead beach-bar operators who run into trouble when they stumble across stolen loot that they really should have just left alone. Iron Claw is centered around the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers from the 1960s onwards that had enormous success and greatly influenced the sport.

Leonine has had success with A24 titles in the German-speaking market, including Oscar winner Everything Everywhere All At Once, which sold more than 380,000 tickets in Germany and Austria, grossing more than $3.2 million.

“A24’s bold storytelling and their passion for outstanding high-quality content that is never conventional and always unique is spectacular,” said Leonine boss Fred Kogel in a statement. “They successfully drew a new audience to theaters, which is a great achievement. This partnership is a perfect match for our vision and commitment to distributing and licensing premium content in every shape and form and we’re very proud to continue working closely with the great team at A24.”

Leonine and A24 will also work closely together to create special benefits for A24 members in Germany.