‘The Fabelmans’ Breakout Chloe East in Talks for A24 Thriller from Scott Beck, Bryan Woods (Exclusive)

Chloe East, one of the breakouts of Steven Spielberg’s latest feature The Fabelmans, is in talks for A24’s new thriller Heretic from A Quiet Place creatives Scott Beck and Bryan Woods.

Beck and Woods wrote and will direct the movie that follows two Mormon missionaries who attempt to convert a man that turns out to be far more dangerous than they could have anticipated. Hugh Grant is also in talks for the feature.

The A24 project is eying a July start date but, as with any films shooting this summer, production can be affected by the possible SAG-AFTRA strike. Earlier this week, members overwhelmingly voted to authorize a potential strike should a new contract not be reached by the June 30 deadline.

The New York-based indie studio has found success with the horror-thriller genre, including Ari Aster entries Hereditary and Midsommar and Ti West and Mia Goth’s X films, which includes the upcoming threequel Maxxine. In a competitive situation, A24 picked up the hot Sundance supernatural horror title Talk to Me earlier this year.

In the semi-autobiographical The Fabelmans, East played the high school girlfriend of the young stand-in for Spielberg, played by Gabriel LaBelle. Past credits include series Kevin (Probably) Saves the World and HBO Max teen drama Generation.

