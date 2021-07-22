A24’s ‘The Green Knight’ Pulled From U.K. Theatrical Release

The Green Knight, A24’s long-awaited Arthurian horror film starring Dev Patel, will not be hitting cinemas as planned in the U.K.

The Hollywood Reporter has learned that the feature, from writer-director David Lowery and also starring Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan and Ralph Ineson, has been pulled from its scheduled launch on Aug. 6, with no new date given and cinemas advised to withdraw all trailers and posters until further notice. Entertainment Film Distributors is handling the U.K. release on the film, which has already been amassing hugely positive responses from early review screenings.

Following Patel as King Arthur’s nephew Sir Gawain as he embarks on an epic quest to confront a giant tree-like creature, The Green Knight was originally due for release in spring 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its current U.S. release date is still set for July 30. THR has reached out to A24.

Although there is as yet no official reason for the decision, the news — just two weeks before the film’s release — comes as U.K. is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 infection rates due to the Delta variant of the virus, with speculation that distributors are fearful of another imminent lockdown should the situation spiral out of control. However, one source suggested that a “streamer had dangled a deal that they couldn’t resist.” THR has reached out to Entertainment Film Distributors.

The Green Knight isn’t the only film to be pushed from the schedule. THR also understands that The Duke, Roger Michell’s British comedy-drama starring Jim Broadbent, Helen Mirren and Fionn Whitehead that Warner Bros. is distributing in the U.K., has been bumped from its Sept. 3 slot and moved to March/April 2022.

One insider speculated that, given the current situation in the U.K. and rising fear levels over the virus, films that would primarily appeal to older audiences — which include The Duke — were the ones being rescheduled to later dates.

Last month it was revealed that Dune, Denis Villeneuve’s hotly-anticipated sci-fi remake, was being pushed back a month in both the U.K. and U.S. by Warner Bros, from Sept. 17 to Oct. 22. However, the widespread assumption this time was that the move was to provide some decent breathing space between the film — getting its world premiere in Venice — and the earlier release of No Time to Die on Sept. 30 (Oct. 8 in the U.S.).