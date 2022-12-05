‘Elvis,’ ‘Mystery Road: Origin’ Dominate Australia’s AACTA Craft Awards

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis dominated the film categories at the Australian Academy of Cinema Television Arts (AACTA) Industry Awards on Monday, while crime series prequel Mystery Road: Origin took top honors in the television section.

Hosted by Aussie screen veteran Rove McManus, the AACTA Industry Awards were held at the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney’s historic entertainment quarter — marking the first time the show took place in person since the start of the pandemic. The ceremony honored Australia’s finest craft practitioners of 2022. It will be followed Wednesday by the main AACTA ceremony, honoring the year’s best films, series and performances.

Luhrmann’s Elvis achieved almost a clean sweep of Monday’s categories, taking home seven AACTA craft prizes, including a dual best costume design and best production design win for Catherine Martin, and best cinematography for Mandy Walker, the first woman to claim the Australian DOP prize. The film also nabbed best editing, best sound, best visual effects and best hair and makeup.

Elsewhere, Thomas M. Wright won home the best screenplay award for The Stranger. A Stitch In Time won the prize for best indie film, while River, the sequel to three-time AACTA Award-winning documentary Mountain, scored best documentary honors.

On the small screen, Mystery Road: Origin cleaned up with four AACTA Awards, spanning best cinematography in television, best editing, best direction and best sound. The Bunya/ABC-produced series is up for another six categories at the main awards show on Wednesday.

Comedian Ronny Chieng took home his first ever AACTA Award for best stand-up special for Speakeasy on Netflix. And the internationally popular children’s show Bluey won the AACTA Award for best children’s program for a fourth consecutive year.

“We’re thrilled that after the two-year pandemic hiatus, the AACTA Industry Awards is back as a major live event, “said AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella in a statement. “It’s excellent to again bring together Australia’s most talented screen practitioners and celebrate the hard work and skill prevalent in our industry. The AACTA Industry Awards give us a chance to honor and recognize the incredible productions and talented creatives who contribute to the Australian entertainment landscape. I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to all of today’s winners and nominees.”