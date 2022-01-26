AACTA International Awards: ‘Power of the Dog’ Wins Top Prize

Benedict Cumberbatch (left) and Jesse Plemons in 'The Power of the Dog.'

The Power of the Dog picked up the top prize of best film at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts’ (AACTA) International Awards.

The Western psychological drama written, produced and directed by Jane Campion and streaming on Netflix, also earned the best lead film actor prize for Benedict Cumberbatch, and the best supporting film award for Kodi Smit-McPhee, an Aussie actor.

Power of the Dog explores the tensions among Cumberbatch’s hardened rancher and his brother’s new bride (Kirsten Dunst) and her young son, played by Smit-McPhee.

Fellow Australian Nicole Kidman nabbed the best lead film actress crown for her star turn in Being the Ricardos, while Judi Dench came away with the prize for best supporting film actress for her work in director Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast.

Elsewhere, Denis Villeneuve picked up the best film direction award for his work on Dune, while the best film screenplay prize went to Aaron Sorkin for Being the Ricardos, an Amazon drama where the Hollywood power couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) navigate personal and professional crises.

In the small-screen categories, HBO’s Succession, the Emmy-winning satirical dramedy headed to a fourth season, was named best drama series, while The White Lotus — a satire about the guests and staff of a Hawaiian resort that stars Connie Britton, Steve Zahn and Jennifer Coolidge — earned top honors for best TV comedy.

Kate Winslet picked up the best TV series lead actress prize for her role as Mare Sheehan in Mare of Easttown, while Australian actor Murray Bartlett won best TV actor for his role in The White Lotus.