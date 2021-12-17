AACTA International Awards: ‘Belfast’ Leads With 7 Nominations

Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical drama Belfast led the nomination field for the 11th annual Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) International Awards, announced on Friday, with seven mentions across seven film categories.

The Power of the Dog, the Benedict Cumberbatch-starring Western and director Jane Campion’s first feature in 12 years, follows with six nominations, including for best film. Other best film nominees include Dune, Belfast, Being the Ricardos and Licorice Pizza.

In the global TV categories, Succession received three nominations, including best drama series and acting nods for Sarah Snook and Jeremy Strong. Other nominees for best drama series were Squid Game, Mare of Easttown, The Handmaid’s Tale and Maid.

The White Lotus also received three nominations, including for best comedy, with that category also including The Great, Sex Education, Ted Lasso, The Kominsky Method and Hacks. Nominations for the AACTA awards, determined by Australian filmmakers and content creators, also gave Nicole Kidman two mentions, including for best actress for her star turn as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, and for best actress in a series for her work in Nine Perfect Strangers.

Last year, the AACTA International Awards expanded to include global TV across four new categories: best drama series, best comedy series, best actor in a series and best actress in a series. Usually held in Los Angeles, this year the awards show will be presented virtually on Jan. 27 on a digital platform still to be announced.

“It’s hugely encouraging to see so many Australians nominated and featured on the international stage. We wish them the very best of luck along with all the nominees and look forward to seeing the results early in the new year,” AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella said in a statement.

A full list of nominees follows:

International Award for Best Film

Being The Ricardos

Belfast

Dune

Licorice Pizza

Nitram

The Power of the Dog

Best Lead Actor

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Caleb Landry Jones – Nitram

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick … Boom!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy Of Macbeth

Best Lead Actress

Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Lady Gaga – House Of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson – Respect

Nicole Kidman – Being The Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast

Cate Blanchett – Don’t Look Up

Judi Dench – Belfast

Kirsten Dunst – The Power Of The Dog

Sally Hawkins – Spencer

Best Supporting Actor

Bradley Cooper – Licorice Pizza

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciaran Hinds – Belfast

Al Pacino – House Of Gucci

Kodi Smit-Mcphee – The Power Of The Dog

Best Direction

Belfast – Kenneth Branagh

Dune – Denis Villeneuve

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

Nitram – Justin Kurzel

The Power Of The Dog – Jane Campion

Best Screenplay

Being The Ricardos – Aaron Sorkin

Belfast – Kenneth Branagh

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

Nitram – Shaun Grant

The Power Of The Dog – Jane Campion

International Awards for Television

Best Drama

Maid

Mare Of Easttown

Nine Perfect Strangers

Squid Game

Succession

The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Comedy

Hacks

Sex Education

Ted Lasso

The Great

The Kominsky Method

The White Lotus

Best Actor In A Series

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus

Lee Jung-Jae – Squid Game

Ewan Mcgregor – Halston

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Best Actress In A Series

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Nicole Kidman – Nine Perfect Strangers

Jean Smart – Hacks

Sarah Snook – Succession

Kate Winslet – Mare Of Easttown