AACTA International Awards: ‘Belfast’ Leads With 7 Nominations

Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical drama Belfast led the nomination field for the 11th annual Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) International Awards, announced on Friday, with seven mentions across seven film categories.
The Power of the Dog, the Benedict Cumberbatch-starring Western and director Jane Campion’s first feature in 12 years, follows with six nominations, including for best film. Other best film nominees include Dune, Belfast, Being the Ricardos and Licorice Pizza.
In the global TV categories, Succession received three nominations, including best drama series and acting nods for Sarah Snook and Jeremy Strong. Other nominees for best drama series were Squid Game, Mare of Easttown, The Handmaid’s Tale and Maid.
The White Lotus also received three nominations, including for best comedy, with that category also including The Great, Sex Education, Ted Lasso, The Kominsky Method and Hacks. Nominations for the AACTA awards, determined by Australian filmmakers and content creators, also gave Nicole Kidman two mentions, including for best actress for her star turn as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, and for best actress in a series for her work in Nine Perfect Strangers.
Last year, the AACTA International Awards expanded to include global TV across four new categories: best drama series, best comedy series, best actor in a series and best actress in a series. Usually held in Los Angeles, this year the awards show will be presented virtually on Jan. 27 on a digital platform still to be announced.
“It’s hugely encouraging to see so many Australians nominated and featured on the international stage. We wish them the very best of luck along with all the nominees and look forward to seeing the results early in the new year,” AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella said in a statement.
A full list of nominees follows:
International Award for Best Film
Being The Ricardos
Belfast
Dune
Licorice Pizza
Nitram
The Power of the Dog
Best Lead Actor
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Caleb Landry Jones – Nitram
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick … Boom!
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy Of Macbeth
Best Lead Actress
Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
Lady Gaga – House Of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson – Respect
Nicole Kidman – Being The Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Best Supporting Actress
Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
Cate Blanchett – Don’t Look Up
Judi Dench – Belfast
Kirsten Dunst – The Power Of The Dog
Sally Hawkins – Spencer
Best Supporting Actor
Bradley Cooper – Licorice Pizza
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciaran Hinds – Belfast
Al Pacino – House Of Gucci
Kodi Smit-Mcphee – The Power Of The Dog
Best Direction
Belfast – Kenneth Branagh
Dune – Denis Villeneuve
Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
Nitram – Justin Kurzel
The Power Of The Dog – Jane Campion
Best Screenplay
Being The Ricardos – Aaron Sorkin
Belfast – Kenneth Branagh
Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
Nitram – Shaun Grant
The Power Of The Dog – Jane Campion
International Awards for Television
Best Drama
Maid
Mare Of Easttown
Nine Perfect Strangers
Squid Game
Succession
The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Comedy
Hacks
Sex Education
Ted Lasso
The Great
The Kominsky Method
The White Lotus
Best Actor In A Series
Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus
Lee Jung-Jae – Squid Game
Ewan Mcgregor – Halston
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Best Actress In A Series
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Nicole Kidman – Nine Perfect Strangers
Jean Smart – Hacks
Sarah Snook – Succession
Kate Winslet – Mare Of Easttown
