Aaron Couch Appointed as Film Editor at The Hollywood Reporter

Aaron Couch, The Hollywood Reporter’s award-winning editor for the Heat Vision vertical, has been promoted to the role of film editor at the publication.

In his new role, he will oversee a dynamic team of film writers producing exclusive news, insightful analysis, investigative pieces, business insights and features for THR. He will remain the editor of the Heat Vision blog as well.

“Aaron is an excellent journalist who has been producing top content for THR for several years, not only as a writer but also as an editor,” said Nekesa Mumbi Moody, editorial director of The Hollywood Reporter. “He is a smart and gregarious editor who will continue to elevate our film coverage.”

“One of the top reasons I enjoy working at THR is the people, whose thoughtfulness, enthusiasm and love for the work inspire me,” said Couch. “I’m grateful to Nekesa and the team for the chance to collaborate even more closely with this talented group.”

Couch began contributing regularly to THR as a freelancer in 2012 and joined the staff as an online editor in February 2013. He most recently was senior editor, Heat Vision, overseeing breaking news and features for THR’s vertical dedicated to genre film and television, and planning coverage for Comic-Con and other high-profile events. In 2018, Couch, senior film writer Borys Kit and contributor Graeme McMillan launched the curated weekly Heat Vision Newsletter.

A native of Kansas City, Couch graduated from the University of Kansas with a master’s in journalism. He has also held roles at People and The Kansas City Star, and began his career as an intern at NPR in Washington, D.C.

Couch has won multiple National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards, most recently for a profile of a man who came to terms with his terminal cancer thanks to his love of Spider-Man.