Berlin: Aaron Eckhart to Play LAPD K-9 Officer in Thriller ‘Muzzle’

Aaron Eckhart is joining the LAPD for upcoming thriller Muzzle.

The film, from director John Stalberg Jr. (Crypto), is heading to the virtual European Film Market, where co-financer Highland Film Group is launching worldwide sales.

Written by Carlyle Eubank (The Signal) from a story by Eubank and Stalberg Jr., Muzzle — due to go into production in July 2022 — sees LAPD K-9 officer Jake Rosser (Eckhart) witness the shocking murder of his dedicated partner by a mysterious assailant. As he investigates the shooter’s identity, he uncovers a vast conspiracy that has a chokehold on the city in a thrilling journey through the tangled streets of Los Angeles and the corrupt bureaucracy of the LAPD.

“I feel lucky to work with such an immensely talented actor to bring this timely, thrilling story to life,” said Stalberg Jr. “I’ve never seen Aaron Eckhart strike a false note, everything he does seems real, complex and fascinating. Having someone this gifted anchor our film is a dream come true.”

The film is produced by David Frigerio (Crypto), Stalberg Jr. and Ford Corbett (the upcoming Where all Light Tends to Go, starring Billy Bob Thorton and Robin Wright) and is executive produced by Dallas Sonnier and Michael J. Weiss alongside Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier from Highland Film Group.

“Muzzle is an energetic thriller led by the immensely talented Aaron Eckhart,” said Highland CEO Arianne Fraser. “It’s the type of high quality, high octane film that today’s audiences love and we are excited to introduce this film to the marketplace.”

