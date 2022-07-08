Aaron Taylor-Johnson to Receive Locarno’s Excellence Award

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is set to receive the Locarno Film Festival’s Excellence Award Davide Campari on Aug. 3.

The British actor will be presented with the honor by David Leitch, the director of Bullet Train, in which Taylor-Johnson stars.

Taylor-Johnson is also known for roles as John Lennon in wife Sam Taylor-Johnson’s Nowhere Boy, in Joe Wright’s Anna Karenina, in Joss Whedon’s Avengers: Age of Ultron and in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.

“An Excellence Award for a young and extremely talented actor, able to speak to all audiences, to jump from one genre to another, driven by an extraordinary ability to always put himself on the line and take risks,” Locarno artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro said of the award to be given to Taylor-Johnson.

Past recipients of the Locarno tribute include Isabelle Huppert, Edward Norton, Ethan Hawke and, last year, Laetitia Casta.

Sony’s upcoming Bullet Train, set to hit theaters Aug. 5, will have an international festival premiere in Locarno.

The action thriller’s ensemble cast includes Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon and Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.