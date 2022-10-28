Aaron Taylor-Johnson Joins Ryan Gosling in Universal’s ‘The Fall Guy’ (Exclusive)

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, last seen opposite Brad Pitt in action movie Bullet Train, has joined Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy, Universal’s big-screen take on the 1980s adventure television series.

David Leitch, who directed Bullet Train, is helming the action piece, which will also star Emily Blunt.

Fall Guy was created by Glen A. Larson, the prolific TV producer whose output ranged from Battlestar Galactica to Magnum P.I., and starred Lee Majors as a Hollywood stuntman who, to make ends meets, has a side hustle as a bounty hunter. The show ran on ABC from 1981 to 1986.

The feature project is jettisoning the side hustle and keeping the name and stunts, with Gosling playing a battered and past-his-prime stuntman who finds himself back on a movie with the star he worked with long ago and who replaced him. The problem, however, is that the star is now missing.

Taylor-Johnson will play the movie star that Gosling is doubling for. Blunt is already cast as a prosthetic make-up artist that has a romantic past with our stuntman.

Drew Pearce wrote the script.

Producing are Kelly McCormick and Leitch via their 87North shingle. Gosling is also producing, as is Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady.

Pearce will executive produce alongside Geoff Shaevitz.

Executive vp of production Matt Reilly and director of development Tony Ducret are overseeing the project on behalf of Universal.

Taylor-Johnson’s recent credits include appearances in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and Matthew Vaughn’s The King’s Man. The actor takes center stage in his next film, Kraven the Hunter, Sony’s take on the classic Spider-Man villain. That movie is due to hit theaters Oct. 6, 2023.

Taylor-Johnson is repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Sloane, Offer.