AARP Movies for Grownups Awards: ‘Belfast’ Named Best Picture

Caitriona Balfe as "Ma", Jamie Dornan as "Pa", Judi Dench as "Granny", Jude Hill as "Buddy", and Lewis McAskie as "Will" in BELFAST.

Belfast was named best picture by the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards during a virtual event celebration broadcast March 18 by Great Performances on PBS.

Four-time nominee King Richard earned two awards for stars Will Smith (best actor) and Aunjanue Ellis (best supporting actress). Being the Ricardos‘ Nicole Kidman won best actress, and House of Gucci‘s Jared Leto won best supporting actor.

Handed out by AARP The Magazine, the Movies for Grownups Awards celebrate projects that resonate with mature viewers while advocating for the 50-plus audience. The show celebrated the awards’ 20th anniversary with an event hosted by four-time Emmy nominee Alan Cumming, who opened the show with a parody of Cabaret‘s “Wilkommen,” the opening song from the Broadway musical that earned him a Tony in 1998.

King Richard actress Saniyya Sidney, who played Venus Williams in the Warner Bros. film, presented the best actor award to her “on-screen dad” Smith. Their co-star Demi Singleton, who played Serena Williams, was also on hand to present Ellis with her best supporting actress award.

Being the Ricardos writer-director Aaron Sorkin presented the best actress award to Kidman, while Oscar winner Rita Moreno presented best screenwriter award to West Side Story‘s Tony Kushner. CODA stars Marlee Matlin and Daniel Durant accepted the award for best intergenerational film, while Belfest writer-director Kenneth Branagh appeared alongside cast member and fellow nominee Judi Dench to accept the top prize for best movie for grownups.

The Movie for Grownups program works to fight industry ageism, a theme that was reflected in winners’ acceptance speeches.

“Playing Paulo Gucci was the experience of a lifetime,” said Leto of his House of Gucci role, while highlighting the veteran director and actors he worked with. “Sir Ridley Scott, Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons … they taught me that creativity and imagination have no age.”

“Just because we’re all grownups doesn’t mean we kind of sit back and relax and retire,” said Keaton. “We have jobs to do, which is to move the ball forward on a lot of issues — and Dopesick, the series I did dealing with the opioid epidemic, is one of them.”

Added career achievement honoree Lily Tomlin: “I’m proud to be called a grown up. The world needs a lot more of us right now.”

King Richard was the only movie that won multiple awards. Jane Campion won best director for Oscar frontrunner The Power of the Dog. Other Oscar contenders that picked up prizes include Nightmare Alley (best ensemble), CODA (best intergenerational film) Spencer (best time capsule), Cyrano (best grownup love story) and Summer of Soul (best documentary). Best international film was awarded to China’s Sheep Without a Shepherd over Oscar nominees Drive My Car and The Hand of God.

Ted Lasso and Mare of Easttown won the top prizes in the TV categories for best TV series and best TV movie/limited series, respectively. Hacks‘ Jean Smart picked up best actress, and Dopesick‘s Michael Keaton took home best actor; Smart previously received an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award for her performance, while Keaton also earned a Golden Globe and SAG Award for his role and is likely an Emmy contender for the limited series this year.

A complete list of this year’s winners follows, followed by a video with highlights from the show.

Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups

Belfast (WINNER)

Being the Ricardos

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Actress

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) (WINNER)

Halle Berry (Bruised)

Sandra Bullock (The Unforgivable)

Frances McDormand (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Helen Mirren (The Duke)

Best Actor

Will Smith (King Richard) (WINNER)

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Jim Broadbent (The Duke)

Peter Dinklage (Cyrano)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best Supporting Actress

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard) (WINNER)

Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Marlee Matlin (CODA)

Rita Moreno (West Side Story)

Best Supporting Actor

Jared Leto (House of Gucci) (WINNER)

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Timothy Spall (Spencer)

David Strathairn (Nightmare Alley)

Best Director

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) (WINNER)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Guillermo del Toro (Nightmare Alley)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Denis Villeneuve (Dune)

Best Screenwriter

Tony Kushner (West Side Story) (WINNER)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Guillermo del Toro/Kim Morgan (Nightmare Alley)

Best Ensemble

Nightmare Alley (WINNER)

Don’t Look Up

The Harder They Fall

House of Gucci

West Side Story

Best Intergenerational Film

CODA (WINNER)

Belfast

C’mon, C’mon

King Richard

The Tender Bar

Best Buddy Picture

Finch (WINNER)

12 Mighty Orphans

The Harder They Fall

Off the Rails

Queen Bees

Best Time Capsule

Spencer (WINNER)

Belfast

Being the Ricardos

Licorice Pizza

West Side Story

Best Grownup Love Story

Cyrano (WINNER)

23 Walks

Belfast

The Duke

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Documentary

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (WINNER)

The Beatles: Get Back

Julia

My Name is Pauli Murray

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America

Best Foreign Film or Best International Film

Sheep Without a Shepherd (China) (WINNER)

Drive My Car (Japan)

The Hand of God (Italy)

There Is No Evil (Iran/Germany)

Two of Us (France)

Best Actress (TV/Streaming)

Jean Smart (Hacks) (WINNER)

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Sandra Oh (The Chair)

Andie MacDowell (Maid)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

Best Actor (TV/Streaming)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick) (WINNER)

Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Best TV Series

Ted Lasso (WINNER)

The Chair

The Crown

Hacks

Succession

Best TV Movie/Limited Series

Mare of Easttown (WINNER)

Halston

Maid

Nine Perfect Strangers

The Underground Railroad