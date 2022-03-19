AARP Movies for Grownups Awards: ‘Belfast’ Named Best Picture

- Share this article on Facebook
Belfast was named best picture by the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards during a virtual event celebration broadcast March 18 by Great Performances on PBS.
Four-time nominee King Richard earned two awards for stars Will Smith (best actor) and Aunjanue Ellis (best supporting actress). Being the Ricardos‘ Nicole Kidman won best actress, and House of Gucci‘s Jared Leto won best supporting actor.
Handed out by AARP The Magazine, the Movies for Grownups Awards celebrate projects that resonate with mature viewers while advocating for the 50-plus audience. The show celebrated the awards’ 20th anniversary with an event hosted by four-time Emmy nominee Alan Cumming, who opened the show with a parody of Cabaret‘s “Wilkommen,” the opening song from the Broadway musical that earned him a Tony in 1998.
King Richard actress Saniyya Sidney, who played Venus Williams in the Warner Bros. film, presented the best actor award to her “on-screen dad” Smith. Their co-star Demi Singleton, who played Serena Williams, was also on hand to present Ellis with her best supporting actress award.
Being the Ricardos writer-director Aaron Sorkin presented the best actress award to Kidman, while Oscar winner Rita Moreno presented best screenwriter award to West Side Story‘s Tony Kushner. CODA stars Marlee Matlin and Daniel Durant accepted the award for best intergenerational film, while Belfest writer-director Kenneth Branagh appeared alongside cast member and fellow nominee Judi Dench to accept the top prize for best movie for grownups.
The Movie for Grownups program works to fight industry ageism, a theme that was reflected in winners’ acceptance speeches.
“Playing Paulo Gucci was the experience of a lifetime,” said Leto of his House of Gucci role, while highlighting the veteran director and actors he worked with. “Sir Ridley Scott, Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons … they taught me that creativity and imagination have no age.”
“Just because we’re all grownups doesn’t mean we kind of sit back and relax and retire,” said Keaton. “We have jobs to do, which is to move the ball forward on a lot of issues — and Dopesick, the series I did dealing with the opioid epidemic, is one of them.”
Added career achievement honoree Lily Tomlin: “I’m proud to be called a grown up. The world needs a lot more of us right now.”
King Richard was the only movie that won multiple awards. Jane Campion won best director for Oscar frontrunner The Power of the Dog. Other Oscar contenders that picked up prizes include Nightmare Alley (best ensemble), CODA (best intergenerational film) Spencer (best time capsule), Cyrano (best grownup love story) and Summer of Soul (best documentary). Best international film was awarded to China’s Sheep Without a Shepherd over Oscar nominees Drive My Car and The Hand of God.
Ted Lasso and Mare of Easttown won the top prizes in the TV categories for best TV series and best TV movie/limited series, respectively. Hacks‘ Jean Smart picked up best actress, and Dopesick‘s Michael Keaton took home best actor; Smart previously received an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award for her performance, while Keaton also earned a Golden Globe and SAG Award for his role and is likely an Emmy contender for the limited series this year.
A complete list of this year’s winners follows, followed by a video with highlights from the show.
Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups
Belfast (WINNER)
Being the Ricardos
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Actress
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) (WINNER)
Halle Berry (Bruised)
Sandra Bullock (The Unforgivable)
Frances McDormand (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Helen Mirren (The Duke)
Best Actor
Will Smith (King Richard) (WINNER)
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Jim Broadbent (The Duke)
Peter Dinklage (Cyrano)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Best Supporting Actress
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard) (WINNER)
Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley)
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Marlee Matlin (CODA)
Rita Moreno (West Side Story)
Best Supporting Actor
Jared Leto (House of Gucci) (WINNER)
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Timothy Spall (Spencer)
David Strathairn (Nightmare Alley)
Best Director
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) (WINNER)
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Guillermo del Toro (Nightmare Alley)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Denis Villeneuve (Dune)
Best Screenwriter
Tony Kushner (West Side Story) (WINNER)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Guillermo del Toro/Kim Morgan (Nightmare Alley)
Best Ensemble
Nightmare Alley (WINNER)
Don’t Look Up
The Harder They Fall
House of Gucci
West Side Story
Best Intergenerational Film
CODA (WINNER)
Belfast
C’mon, C’mon
King Richard
The Tender Bar
Best Buddy Picture
Finch (WINNER)
12 Mighty Orphans
The Harder They Fall
Off the Rails
Queen Bees
Best Time Capsule
Spencer (WINNER)
Belfast
Being the Ricardos
Licorice Pizza
West Side Story
Best Grownup Love Story
Cyrano (WINNER)
23 Walks
Belfast
The Duke
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Documentary
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (WINNER)
The Beatles: Get Back
Julia
My Name is Pauli Murray
Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America
Best Foreign Film or Best International Film
Sheep Without a Shepherd (China) (WINNER)
Drive My Car (Japan)
The Hand of God (Italy)
There Is No Evil (Iran/Germany)
Two of Us (France)
Best Actress (TV/Streaming)
Jean Smart (Hacks) (WINNER)
Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
Sandra Oh (The Chair)
Andie MacDowell (Maid)
Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)
Best Actor (TV/Streaming)
Michael Keaton (Dopesick) (WINNER)
Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)
Ewan McGregor (Halston)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Best TV Series
Ted Lasso (WINNER)
The Chair
The Crown
Hacks
Succession
Best TV Movie/Limited Series
Mare of Easttown (WINNER)
Halston
Maid
Nine Perfect Strangers
The Underground Railroad
