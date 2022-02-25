Universal Sets Nicholas Hoult’s ‘Renfield’ for 2023 Release

Universal has staked out a release date for Renfield, its monster movie starring Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage. The film will open April 14, 2023, the studio announced Friday.

The film will face some competition on its date. Last week, Sony moved the Adam Driver sci-fi film 65 back a year to April 14, 2023.

Hoult stars as the titular Reinfeld, a henchmen for Dracula (played by Cage). The film, which is said to be a modern story with a comedic bent, comes at a turning point for Reinfeld. After centuries of procuring Dracula’s prey and doing his bidding, Reinfeld is ready to move on, if he can only figure out how to end his codependency with his master.

Chris McKay, who recently helmed Amazon’s The Tomorrow War, is in the director’s chair. Rick and Morty‘s Ryan Ridley penned the script, based on an idea from The Walking Dead‘s Robert Kirkman.

Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz and Adrian Martinez also star in Renfield, produced by Skybound Entertainment’s Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst, along with McKay. McKay’s producing partner Samantha Nisenboim will executive produce.

Renfield first appeared in Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula, where he was an asylum patient who believed drinking blood would make him immortal. He eventually pledges himself to Dracula, who gets him to do his bidding by dangling the prospect of immortality in front of him.

A previous version misstated the title of the film.