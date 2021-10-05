Academy Partners With FilmAid for Conversation Series About Craft of Filmmaking

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has linked up with nonprofit FilmAid for a series of conversations and masterclasses on the art of filmmaking.

Dubbed Academy x FilmAid: Visiting Artists Series, the initiative enlists Academy members for sessions designed to provide insights into a variety of filmmaking topics like directing, documentary filmmaking, costume design, cinematography, sound mixing and more.

In addition to being distributed as part of FilmAid’s training programs, the series is available on the Academy’s YouTube channel which already features a conversation with Oscar-winning duo Matthew Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver about Hair Love, Michael Goi talking about visual style, sound mixer peter Devlin, Kenyan filmmaker Toni Kamau and Oscar winner Ruth Carter on her creative process, and more.

“This partnership will serve as a bridge between the Academy and the next generation of international filmmakers in communities whose vital stories need to be heard,” said Academy governor and education and outreach committee chair Wynn P. Thomas. “We hope that by sharing knowledge, we can help individuals develop their voices in a number of practical ways.”

In other FilmAid news, the organization is finalizing details for a benefit that will be held Oct. 27 at New York’s The Standard, High Line. Honorees include Afghan filmmaker and activist Sahraa Karimi, investigative journalist Ian Urbina, and South Sudanese refugee, writer and activist Nhial Deng.

Karimi, who penned a letter about the plight of women, children, artists and filmmakers in the wake of the Taliban’s takeover in her country, will receive the Richard C. Holbrooke Award for Humanitarian Service. Pulitzer Prize winner Urbina, who earned notice for a 2019 book titled The Outlaw Ocean: Journeys Across the Last Untamed Frontier based on an investigative series he penned for The New York Times, will receive the Christopher Dickey Award. Deng, a grad of a FilmAid Media Training Program in Kenya, will be honored with a FilmAid Student Award.

More information about the event can be found here.