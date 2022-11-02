Academy Adds Four to SciTech Council

Four new members have joined the Science and Technology Council of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Academy said Wednesday.

They include cinematographer and cinematography branch governor Paul Cameron, whose credits include Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Collateral and Man on Fire; production designer Tom Duffield, a governor in the production design branch whose credits include Patriots Day, Hell or High Water and Ed Wood; and short films and feature animation branch governor Marlon West, who is head of effects animation and a VFX supervisor at Walt Disney Feature Animation Studios. His credits include Encanto, Frozen and Hercules.

The council is also welcoming back former co-chair Paul Debevec, a computer graphics and virtual production innovator and VFX branch governor who serves as a director of research for product innovation at Netflix and is an adjunct research professor at the USC Institute for Creative Technologies.

Debevec and Oscar-winning makeup artist Lois Burwell (Braveheart) will co-chair the council for the coming year.

In related news, the SciTech Council was recently honored for the impact of its Academy Color Encoding System, which was developed to enable consistent color management across digital production workflows.

The development was recognized with the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers’ Workflow Systems Medal. Accepting the award was Universal vp technology Annie Chang, who chairs the ACES project, and Debevec. “ACES would not be where it is without our committee,” said Chang. Debevec saluted the “thousands” who have entrusted their color management with ACES.

“ACES 2.0. It’s coming soon,” Chang said. Also on hand for the presentation were numerous members of the council and ACES committee, along with Academy CEO Bill Kramer and council senior vp Andy Maltz.

The SciTech Council also include Bill Baggelaar, Linda Borgeson, visual effects branch governor Brooke Breton, makeup artists and hairstylists branch governor Bill Corso, sound branch governor Teri E. Dorman, Theo Gluck, Buzz Hays, Greg Hedgepath, Leslie Iwerks, Andrea Kalas, Colette Mullenhoff, Ujwal Nirgudkar, Helena Packer, David Pierce, David Schnuelle, Andy Serkis, Leon Silverman, Amy Vincent and Jeffrey White.

