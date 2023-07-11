Academy Investigating 10 Areas for SciTech Awards Consideration

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ SciTech Awards committee is investigating 10 areas of contributions to filmmaking in the lead-up to its annual SciTech Awards, which will be presented on Feb. 23.

They include onboard remote driving apparatus, reusable cable-cutting devices for motion picture squires, post-process depth of field software, mathematically lossless encoding of camera raw files, motor stabilized camera support systems for hand/body supported operation and interactive renderers that provide a representative approximation of final offline renders during post.

It is also investigating volumetric surface reconstruction, pattern-based 3D clothing creation software, layerable hierarchical 3D scene description frameworks and digital image processing film restoration software for theatrical re-release and archival preservation.

Each year, the Academy makes these investigations public so that individuals and companies with devices or claims of innovation within these areas can submit their work for review. The deadline to submit entries is July 28.

Following the investigations, the awards committee will meet in the fall to vote on recommendations to the Academy’s Board of Governors, which will make the final awards decisions.

“The Academy has once again assembled a global committee of leading industry experts to evaluate the ongoing evolution of motion picture tools that empower the creators and storytellers of our industry,” said Scientific and Technical Awards Committee chair Barbara Ford Grant.

Underscoring the work of the SciTech community, earlier this year the Academy formed a new production and technology branch.

