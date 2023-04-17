Oscars: Film Academy Creates and Fills New Position of Chief Membership, Impact and Industry Officer

Meredith Shea has been named the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ first chief membership, impact and industry officer, Academy CEO Bill Kramer announced Monday. Shea will report directly to Kramer.

In this newly created position, Shea will be tasked with bringing together the Academy teams that lead the strategy and implementation for new member cultivation and outreach, awards administration, rules and regulations, membership branch structural changes, member and industry engagement, film festival and international strategies, talent development programs, and industry DEAI and sustainability efforts.

Shea most recently served as the director of industry relations at Array, Ava DuVernay’s social impact collective dedicated to narrative change, where she oversaw Array Crew, the personnel database designed to connect underrepresented below-the-line crew members with studios. Prior to that, though, she spent a decade at the Academy as a membership and awards executive, overseeing the directors, film editors, short films/feature animation and writers branches, including the administration of the rules, submissions and voting for the animated feature and international feature Oscar categories.

“We are thrilled to welcome Meredith back to the Academy in this leadership position,” Kramer said in a statement. “Her vast knowledge of the film industry and Academy membership, along with her commitment to building and nurturing a diverse and equitable global film community makes her a perfect professional for this new role. In addition, Meredith’s strategic acumen will help guide the Academy as we move towards our 100th year.”

Shea added, “I have a deep connection to the Academy and its membership. This is a pivotal time in the Academy’s history, and it’s both a joy and an enormous responsibility to support our industry and lead initiatives that connect people and communities through film. I am incredibly thankful to Bill, Janet, and the Academy board for their insightful leadership and dedication to making positive changes in the world for filmmakers, audiences, and the industry. I look forward to working again with the Academy’s exceptionally talented staff and dedicated members to support the Academy’s mission.”