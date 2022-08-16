Academy’s SciTech Awards Move to February (Exclusive)

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has moved its Scientific and Technical Awards presentation back to Oscar season in early 2023, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. The SciTech Awards will be held on Friday, Feb. 24, at a new venue, the Fairmont Century Plaza.

Earlier, this year’s SciTech Awards presentation had been scheduled for Sept. 24. In March, the Academy announced that 13 scientific and technical investigations in areas including large format digital cameras and virtual production systems were underway for these awards. Each year, these investigations are made public so that individuals and companies developing innovations within these areas will have the opportunity to submit achievements for review.

The SciTech Awards were last presented, virtually, on Feb. 13, 2021, at which time 17 technologies and 55 individuals were honored.

That had been the first SciTech presentation since 2019. When the Academy revised its awards season schedule for 2020, this presentation, which was typically held in February, was scheduled for June 20, 2020. It was subsequently canceled due to the pandemic.