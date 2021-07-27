American Cinema Editors’ Eddie Awards to Be Held at Academy Museum

American Cinema Editors announced that its 72nd annual Eddie Awards for outstanding film editing will be held on Saturday, February 26 at the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

The organization is planning an in-person, black-tie event adhering to COVID safety protocols. Earlier this year, the 71st annual ACE Eddie Awards were presented in a virtual ceremony.

“We are so pleased to bring our ceremony to the newly minted Academy Museum and celebrate the incredible achievements in film and TV editing of the year in a one-of-a-kind environment that celebrates the history of cinema,” said ACE president Kevin Tent. “We are looking forward to celebrating in person but will, of course, continue to watch the COVID situation very closely and adjust as needed.”

The event honors editing in 13 film and TV categories and also presents a student award, two career achievement awards and the Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year honor.