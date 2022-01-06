ACE Eddie Awards Set New Date, Venue With Added COVID-19 Safety Precautions

American Cinema Editors has moved the 72nd annual ACE Eddie Awards from Feb. 26 to March 5, and it will now be held at the Theater at the ACE Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, with an after-party to be held at the historic Clifton’s Republic. The event will additionally have reduced capacity due to the Omicron surge.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Theater at the ACE Hotel for the 72nd annual ACE Eddie Awards, with added safety precautions due to the recent spike of Covid numbers,” said ACE executive director Jenni McCormick. “We are planning for a 50 percent capacity in-person event, as the safety of all attendees is of the utmost importance to us. We are monitoring the situation and should we deem it necessary, we are prepared to make the Eddies completely virtual this year.”

Acknowledging that March 5 is also the date of the Art Directors Guild Awards, she added, “We are also working alongside our counterparts at the Art Directors Guild to avoid any overlap in our ceremonies.”

Submissions for the Eddies are now open and close on Jan. 10. Nominations are scheduled to be announced on Jan. 27.