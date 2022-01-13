ACE Editors to Honor Sundance Institute

American Cinema Editors plans to present the Sundance Institute with its highest honor, the ACE Golden Eddie Award, at the 72nd annual ACE Eddie Awards ceremony, which is slated to be held March 5 at the ACE Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles.

The Golden Eddie traditionally recognizes a filmmaker, but this year ACE broke tradition for the first time. “The ACE board voted to honor an entity rather than an individual,” stated ACE president Kevin Tent. “Since 1981, the Sundance Institute has launched some of the most talented and vital voices in global film. Having just celebrated their 40-year anniversary, the Sundance Institute’s impact on our art and industry is immeasurable. ACE is proud to recognize their extraordinary contributions to cinema.”

Robert Redford founded the Institute to support independent filmmakers in 1981. Today it provides 25 labs and intensives, grants exceeding $3 million, and ongoing mentorships and professional development that supports more than 900 artists each year. It also hosts the Sundance Film Festival, and most recently launched digital platform Sundance Collab.

Founding senior director of artist programs Michelle Satter will accept the award on behalf of the Sundance Institute. Under Satter’s tenure, the feature film program has supported filmmakers including Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Ryan Coogler (Fruitvale Station), Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love and Basketball), Damien Chazelle (Whiplash) and Chloe Zhao (Songs My Brother Taught Me).

Past recipients of the Golden Eddie include Quentin Tarantino, Guillermo del Toro, Nancy Meyers and Martin Scorsese.