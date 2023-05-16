Cannes: Bleecker Street Nabs Hemingway Adaptation ‘Across the River and Into the Trees,’ Starring Liev Schreiber, Josh Hutcherson

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
Bleecker Street has secured the North American rights to Across the River and Into the Trees from award-winning director Paula Ortiz (The Bride), which stars Liev Schreiber (Spotlight, Ray Donovan), Matilda De Angelis (The Undoing, Rose Island), Josh Hutcherson (The Kids Are All Right, The Hunger Games), and Danny Huston (The Aviator, Succession).
The screenplay adaptation was written by BAFTA winner Peter Flannery (The Devil’s Mistress). Bleecker Street is planning a fall theatrical release.
Set in post-WWII Italy, American army colonel Richard Cantwell (Schreiber), haunted by the war, is a bona fide hero who faces news of his illness with stoic disregard. Determined to spend a weekend in quiet solitude, he commandeers a military driver to facilitate a visit to his old haunts in Venice. As Cantwell’s plans begin to unravel, a chance encounter with a remarkable young woman begins to rekindle in him the hope of renewal. Based on the last full-length novel Ernest Hemingway published in his lifetime, Across the River and Into the Trees captures a fleeting moment of immortality where time stands still.
Related Stories
The film is produced by Robert MacLean and Michael Paletta for Tribune Pictures, alongside John Smallcombe, Kirstin Roegner, Ken Gord, as well as Spring Era Films’ Jianmin LV and Daxing Zhang. Executive producers include William J. Immerman, Laura Paletta, David Beckingham, Justin Raikes, Simon Fawcett, Jonathan Taylor, Hani Musleh, Harel Goldstein and Rick Romano. Andrea Biscaro is the Italian line producer. The deal was brokered by Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy on behalf of Bleecker Street, with Brian O’Shea of The Exchange and UTA Independent Film Group for the filmmakers.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
The Little Mermaid
Next Big Thing: ‘Little Mermaid’ Star Jonah Hauer-King on Beating Out Harry Styles and Standing Up for Halle Bailey
-
-
-
Movie News
Cannes Jury: President Ruben Ostlund Is “Definitely Pro” Strike, Brie Larson Says “I Don’t Know How I’ll Feel About” Johnny Depp Film
-
Heat Vision
Cannes: ‘Fantasy Island’ Director Jeff Wadlow Sets Shark Thriller ‘Devil’s Mouth’ With eOne, Thunder Road (Exclusive)
-