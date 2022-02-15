U.K. Banner Sovereign Launches Action Xtreme Label

Sovereign, the British production and distribution company that is overseeing the U.K. releases of 2021 Berlin Film Festival Golden Bear winner Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn, Apichatpong Weerasethaku’s Tilda Swinton’s starrer Memoria and Kirill Serebrennikov’s Petrov’s Flu, is launching a new action label, Action Xtreme.

Award-winning writer, director and producer Chee Keong Cheung — who currently leads Sovereign’s distribution division — has been appointed to head up the company, which will focus on the development and creation of action content across Film, TV and online. Sovereign founder and CEO Andreas Roald will join the board of Action Xtreme.

According to the company, Action Xtreme aims to create content featuring “spectacular” physical action and stunts, with a targeted focus on grassroots talent growth, development and training, and a remit to develop “franchisable content for a worldwide audience.”

The new label will tap into Cheung’s experience as a filmmaker working with up-and-coming names in the action arena. His micro-budget feature Underground marked the screen debut for Liang Yang, who went on to work on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation and Wonder Woman 1984 as a stunt performer and fight coordinator. Cheung later made Bodyguard: A New Beginning, working alongside members of the Jackie Chan Stunt Team, Anthony Carpio and Man-Ching Chan on the film, which was acquired by Lionsgate for North America, and zombie action horror Red-Con 1, which picked up several international awards. Most recently Cheung co-wrote and exec produced Every Last One of Them, starring Oscar winner Richard Dreyfuss and Taryn Manning for 101 Films.

“I am excited to embark on this adventure with Action Xtreme, with the support and backing of Sovereign,” said Cheung, who will continue his role overseeing Sovereign’s distribution activities, as well as identifying talent for the action label. “Our goal is to put the U.K. on the map for original, thrilling and entertaining action content, drawing on the incredible wealth of emerging talent that the UK has to offer. We want to tell stories that challenge, fascinate and ignite passions, and we’re hungry to find new voices and stories.”

Sovereign CEO Roald added: “I’ve known Chee for many years and have seen how his energy, focus and hard work translates into exciting business opportunities and inspiring content. I am delighted to see his unique talent and entrepreneurial flair develop and prosper with Action Xtreme.”

Action Xtreme aims develop talent and action-based content across a range of media, including feature films, TV series, graphic/comic books/novels, multi-platform computer games and merchandise.

“Action Xtreme is keen to work with exciting new and diverse voices. We recognise the importance and value of discovering and investing in the filmmakers and action talent of the future, and want to encourage talented individuals both in front and behind the camera to take their careers to the next level, providing unique opportunities to further their skills,” said Cheung.

“As a filmmaker, I understand and am aware of the challenges and barriers that can be faced, and which I’ve had to overcome in crafting a pathway forward when first entering the industry, but also very grateful for those who took a chance on me and mentored me early on and throughout my career, so it’s important to pay it forward. With this focus in mind, we will soon be launching a series of talent-oriented training programmes, new talent bursaries and competitions to support filmmakers and action talent in the U.K.”