Actor Julian Sands Reported Missing After Mount Baldy Hike

Actor Julian Sands, known for roles in the films A Room With a View and Warlock, was reported missing Friday after going hiking in California’s San Gabriel Mountains earlier that day, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Nate Campos told The Hollywood Reporter.

Sands, a 65-year-old resident of North Hollywood, was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Baldy Bowl area of Mount Baldy, according to authorities. A search was begun, but ground crews were taken off the mountain Saturday evening due to avalanche risks and poor trail conditions amid inclement weather.

Search has continued via helicopters and drones as weather permitted, and ground crews will resume their work when safe to do so. The sheriff’s department, which is working with Forest Service to find Sands, urges individuals to stay out of the area due to treacherous hiking conditions.

In a press release issued Wednesday, the sheriff’s department noted that conditions including snow and ice have led to 14 rescue conditions in the past four weeks, and that two hikers have died in that time span.

THR has reached out to Sands’ team for further comment.

Sands began his career with supporting performances in films including the 1984 titles Oxford Blues and The Killing Fields. He then landed the lead role opposite Helena Bonham Carter in director James Ivory’s A Room With a View (1985), which earned eight Oscar nominations and three wins.

Other film credits include horror flick Warlock (1989) and its sequel, Arachnophobia (1990), Boxing Helena (1993), Leaving Las Vegas (1995) and David Fincher’s The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011).

His television work includes recurring roles on Stargate SG-1, 24, Ghost Whisperer, Dexter, Banshee and What/If.

