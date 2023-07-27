NY Film Festival Sets Michael Mann’s ‘Ferrari’ as Closing Night Selection

The New York Film Festival is set to close with the North American premiere of Michael Mann’s Ferrari, it was announced Thursday.

The screening of the Neon film starring Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz will take place on Oct. 13 at Alice Tully Hall.

The Enzo Ferrari biopic stars Driver as the race car manufacturer and entrepreneur as he deals with professional and personal struggles in 1957. His marriage to wife Laura (Cruz) is struggling amid his philandering and the tragic recent death of their young son. Meanwhile, Driver’s Ferrari faces pressure to increase production as he prepares for the dangerous Mille Miglia race.

“Dovetailing these narrative strands, Mann effortlessly shifts gears between elegiac and spectacular, climaxing in an exhilarating and terrifying race across the Northern Italian landscape — a visual and aural wonder of revving machinery against bucolic splendor — that ranks with the greatest set pieces of the director’s career,” the NY Film Festival says of the project.

The cast also includes Shailene Woodley, Gabriel Leone, Patrick Dempsey and Jack O’Connell, with the film shot on location in Ferrari’s hometown of Modena. The film is set to be released on Christmas Day.

Ferrari was written by Troy Kennedy Martin, who adapted Brock Yates’ book Enzo Ferrari – The Man and the Machine. Mann produces alongside P.J. van Sandwijk, John Lesher, Marie Savare, John Friedberg, Lars Sylvest, Thorsten Schumacher and Gareth West.

Mann called the selection “a great honor,” while NY Film Festival artistic director Dennis Lim called the film “simultaneously thrilling and moving.”

“Michael Mann has made many remarkable movies but perhaps never one as simultaneously thrilling and moving as Ferrari,” Lim said in a statement. “Not just a feat of virtuosity, this is a grand striking evolution of his career themes and his most deeply personal work. We are honored to welcome him to the festival for what I’m sure will be a closing night for the ages.”

STX Entertainment and its partners are distributing Ferrari internationally.

The 2023 New York Film Festival is set to run from Sept. 29-Oct. 15 and is presented by Film at Lincoln Center.