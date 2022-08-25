Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig Face Disaster in Teaser for Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’

Danger is in the air in the newly released teaser for Noah Baumbach’s White Noise.

The film, an adaptation of author Don DeLillo’s highly praised 1985 postmodern novel, stars Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig and marks director Baumbach’s first movie not based on his own original idea. White Noise will open the Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 31 and then open the New York Film Festival on Sept. 30 — the first time a film has opened both fests — prior to a Netflix release later this year.

White Noise centers on Prof. Jack Gladney (Driver) and his wife, Babette (Gerwig), as they grapple with family life after a nearby chemical spill pollutes the air. Raffey Cassidy, André Benjamin, Alessandro Nivola, Jodie Turner-Smith and Don Cheadle also star.

The trailer includes a tense scene showing their family in the car following the accident. “Life is good, Jack,” Gerwig says in the footage. “As long as the children are here, we’re safe.”

Baumbach wrote the script and produced the film with David Heyman and Uri Singer.

White Noise reunites the director with Driver after 2019’s Marriage Story. That film, in which Driver co-starred opposite Scarlett Johansson, also premiered at Venice before going on to collect six Oscar nominations and one win.

The spot is below.