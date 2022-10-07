Adam Driver Plays Enzo Ferrari in First Photos From Michael Mann’s ‘Ferrari’ Biopic

Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari movie, in which Adam Driver plays Italian motoring icon Enzo Ferrari, has released the first official photos of the actor in character.

Driver, on set in Modena, Italy for the biopic shoot, appears as the sunglass-wearing founder of the Ferrari race car team and also in preparation for the infamous Mille Miglia race. Set in 1957, Ferrari sees the race car maker facing bankruptcy and a tempestuous marriage with his wife Laura, who is played by Penelope Cruz.

Amid that crisis, Ferrari and his team of drivers roll the dice on one race — 1,000 miles across Italy, in the Mille Miglia. Woodley takes on the role of Lina Lardi, Enzo’s mistress, Patrick Dempsey is race car driver Piero Taruffi, Jack O’Connell is fellow car driver Peter Collins, while Sarah Gadon plays Linda Christian and Gabriel Leone is the charismatic Fon De Portago.

Adam Driver plays Enzo Ferrari preparing for the 1957 Mille Miglia race. Courtesy of Lorenzo Sisti

Mann is directing the film from a script he co-wrote with Troy Kennedy Martin (The Italian Job). His Ferrari project earlier had Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman attached to star. The project adapts Brock Yates’ 1991 book Enzo Ferrari: The Man, The Cars, The Races, The Machine, which details the rise of the auto mogul.

Mann is producing the picture through his Moto Pictures, alongside P.J. van Sandwijk and John Lesher, as well as John Friedberg, Lars Sylvest, Thorsten Schumacher, Gareth West and Thomas Hayslip, along with Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi.

Ferrari will be released worldwide by STXfilms and its partners.