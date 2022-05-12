Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel to Star in Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’

Francis Ford Coppola has set his cast for his self-funded movie Megalopolis.

Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel, Forest Whitaker, Laurence Fishburne and Jon Voight will star in the project that is written and directed by The Godfather filmmaker. The logline for the film reads: “The fate of Rome haunts a modern world unable to solve its own social problems in this epic story of political ambition, genius, and conflicted love.”

Coppola is independently producing the movie, which is budgeted at just under $100 million. Coppola talked to THR about self-funding the project at a 50th-anniversary event for The Godfather, saying, “There’s a certain way everyone thinks a film should be, and it rubs against the grain if you have another idea. People can be very unaccepting, but sometimes the other idea represents what’s coming in the future. That is worthy of being considered.”

Coppola is repped by Hirsch Wallerstein, which is handling sales on the movie.

Driver was last seen in back-to-back Ridley Scott features, The Last Duel and House of Gucci. His upcoming project includes Noah Baumbach's Netflix drama White Noise, an adaptation of Don DeLillo's book of the same name, and Sony's sci-fi thriller 65.

Emmanuel is The Game of Thrones and Fast & Furious star will next be seen in Screen Gems horror The Bride.

Fishburne, who worked with Coppola on Apocalypse Now