Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley Board Michael Mann’s ‘Ferrari’

Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz and Shailene Woodley have been cast in Michael Mann’s long-gestating passion project Ferrari, which is back on track.

Driver will play Enzo Ferrari and Cruz will play his wife, Laura Ferrari, in the biopic about the famed Italian motoring icon, while Woodley takes on the role of Lina Lardi, Enzo’s mistress. Mann’s Ferrari project earlier had Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman attached to star.

“Being able to have these wonderfully talented artists, actors Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz and Shailene Woodley, bring to life these unique characters on location in Modena and the Emilia-Romagna is a vision fulfilled,” Mann said in a statement.

Set in 1957, Enzo Ferrari, as a racecar maker, faces bankruptcy and a tempestuous marriage with Laura. Amid that crisis, Ferrari and his team of drivers roll the dice on one race — 1,000 miles across Italy, the infamous Mille Miglia. Mann will direct from a script he co-wrote with Troy Kennedy Martin (The Italian Job).

The project adapts Brock Yates’ 1991 book Enzo Ferrari: The Man, The Cars, The Races, The Machine, which details the rise of the auto mogul.

Mann will produce via his Moto Productions banner alongside P.J. van Sandwijk, John Lesher, Lars Sylvest, Thorsten Schumacher and Gareth West, with Niels Juul executive producing. Ferrari will be released worldwide by STXfilms and its partners.

Jill Silfen, executive vp business and legal affairs for STXfilms, and Harold Brown of Gang Tyre negotiated the deal.