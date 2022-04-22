‘The Adam Project’ Tops Nielsen Streaming Movie Chart

Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds’ The Adam Project climbed to No. 1 on Nielsen’s movie streaming chart for the week of March 21-27 with 1.2 billion minutes viewed.

The original Netflix movie is a sci-fi time-travel adventure about a jet pilot (Reynolds) who goes back in time and meets up with his younger self and his late father.

Among all streaming programming, the movie placed second for the week of March 21-27 behind the second season debut of Netflix’s Bridgerton, which scored a massive 2.5 billion viewing minutes in its opening weekend.

Nevertheless, The Adam Project held in well after posting an opening weekend debut of 1.33 billion minutes viewed to place No. 2 behind Disney’s Turning Red (1.67 billion) for the week of March 14-20.

The two movies switched places for the week of March 21-27. Turning Red clocked in second with 977 million minutes viewed. Disney+’s Encanto followed with 719 million.

From there, movie viewership numbers dropped considerably. Netflix’s biographical drama Rescued by Ruby claimed 311 million minutes viewed. The film follows a state trooper who befriends a shelter dog in hopes of joining a K-9 search and rescue team.

Black Crab, a 2022 Swedish action-thriller, rounded out the top five on the movie streaming chart with 310 million minutes. The Netflix film stars Noomi Rapace as a speed skater who is conscripted to go behind enemy lines and assist a group of soldiers on a perilous mission. Adam Berg directed.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries, and currently only include Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Globally, The Adam Project now ranks fourth on Netflix’s list of the most streamed English-language movies of all time. (The streamer publishes its viewership numbers on a weekly basis.)

Nielsen’s top movie chart for March 21-27 is below.

