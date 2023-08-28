Adam Sandler Breaks His Rotten Tomatoes Record With Latest Netflix Movie

Idina Menzel as Bree Friedman and Adam Sandler as Danny Friedman in 'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.'

Adam Sandler has a new all-time best-reviewed movie.

The actor-comedian’s latest Netflix title, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, has managed to draw a higher Rotten Tomatoes score than any of his previous films across 34 years of making movies.

The teen comedy — which began streaming Friday — has a 96 percent “Fresh” score on the site.

That just edges out 2022’s Hustle (93 percent), 2017’s The Meyerowitz Stories (92 percent) and 2019’s Uncut Gems (91 percent). Having said that, there’s always the possibility that additional negative reviews for Bat Mitzvah could alter the standings later in the week.

Sandler has a relatively minor role in the Bat Mitzvah, but he produced the film and it stars his teenage daughters, Sunny and Sadie, with Sandler playing their father.

The Hollywood Reporter was among the rave reviews, saying “the rampant nepotism on display has resulted in a sweet, amusing film geared toward younger audiences, who will best relate to the main character’s personal travails as she prepares for the film’s main event. (And as they say, you don’t have to be Jewish to enjoy the movie, but it certainly won’t hurt.)”

Based on the young adult novel by Fiona Rosenbloom, the official description reads: “Lifelong best friends Stacy (Sunny Sandler) and Lydia (Samantha Lorraine) have long dreamt of epic bat mitzvahs but when popular boy Andy Goldfarb (Dylan Hoffman) and Hebrew school drama come between them, their perfect plans go comically awry.”

The film is directed by Sammi Cohen (Crush) with a screenplay by Alison Peck, produced by Happy Madison and Alloy Entertainment, and also starring Idina Menzel, Sarah Sherman, Luis Guzmán and Jackie Sandler.

The project is the latest in Sandler’s current $250 million Netflix deal. The actor-comedian has produced a rather astonishing eight titles for the streaming service, ranging from the somewhat notorious Western parody The Ridiculous Six to dramedy Sandy Wexler.