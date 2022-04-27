Adam Sandler Comedy ‘Hustle,’ Chris Hemsworth Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Spiderhead’ Among Netflix Summer Movie Slate

- Share this article on Facebook
Netflix has revealed its summer plans.
The streamer on Wednesday announced much of its upcoming film schedule, including tentpoles such as sci-fi thriller Spiderhead starring Chris Hemsworth; and The Gray Man, featuring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.
Hustle, the comedy starring Queen Latifah and Adam Sandler, and an animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie are also on the slate, as well as the streamer’s adaptation of the musical 13 and the Jennifer Lopez doc Halftime. There are also a number of foreign film titles and, of course, a number of seasonally appropriate rom-coms.
See the full Netflix summer schedule below.
MAY
Along for the Ride (May 6)
The Takedown (France) (May 6 )
Thar (India) (May 6 )
Operation Mincemeat (May 11, In Select Territories)
Senior Year (May 13)
A Perfect Pairing (May 19)
The Photographer: Murder In Pinamar (Argentina) (May 19)
JUNE
Interceptor (June 3)
Hustle (June 8)
Halftime (June 14)
The Wrath of God (Argentina) (June 15)
Spiderhead (June 17)
Civil (June 19)
Love & Gelato (Italy) (June 22 )
JULY
Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between (July 6)
The Sea Beast (July 8)
Dangerous Liaisons (France) (July 8)
Persuasion (July 15)
The Gray Man (July 22)
Purple Hearts (July 29)
AUGUST
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (August 5)
13: The Musical (August 12)
Day Shift (August 12)
Me Time (August 26)
MORE TO COME THIS SUMMER
Beauty
Buba: Once Upon a Crime (Germany)
Carter (Korea)
Don’t Blame Karma! (Mexico)
Fenced In (Brazil)
For Jojo (Germany)
I Came By (UK)
The Man From Toronto
Pipa (Argentina)
Seoul Vibe (Korea)
Togo (Uruguay)
Wedding Season
LABOR DAY WEEKEND
Love in the Villa (September 1)
-