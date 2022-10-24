Adam Sandler to Receive Performer Tribute at Gotham Awards

Adam Sandler is set to receive a performer tribute at the 2022 Gotham Awards.

The actor-comedian-writer-producer most recently starred in and produced the Netflix basketball drama, Hustle. In the film, which hit the streamer on June 8, Sandler plays a basketball scout who finds a remarkable player, with a rocky past, abroad and brings him to the U.S. without his team’s approval. The critically acclaimed film is directed by Jeremiah Zagar and also stars NBA player Juancho Hernangómez, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Kenny Smith, Anthony Edwards and Tobias Harris. Sandler produced the film with Allen Covert, Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Zack Roth, LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

Sandler will be honored by Josh and Benny Safdie, who directed Sandler in his well-received performance in Uncut Gems. Though he memorably didn’t get an Oscar nomination for his role in the 2019 film, Sandler won the Independent Spirit Award for best male lead for his performance and was nominated for best actor at the 2019 Gotham Awards.

Michelle Williams will also receive a performer tribute, it was announced, while the cast of Fire Island will receive the ensemble tribute at the Gotham Awards.

“Adam Sandler’s spectacular performances across some of the most popular films of the past three decades have inspired the community of filmmakers that we represent here at The Gotham time and time again,” Gotham Film & Media Institute executive director Jeffrey Sharp said in a statement. “Adam has proven that he is a brilliant talent who can deliver genuine heart and hilarious comedy in any role. Whether creating absurdly specific characters, telling jokes, or singing clever songs that we all know and love, Adam Sandler is the consummate performer who has brought immeasurable joy to audiences throughout the world. It’s an honor to name him a recipient of the performer tribute for the 32nd annual Gotham Awards.”

The nominations for the 2022 Gotham Awards are set to be announced Tuesday at 9 a.m. PT, with actress Angelica Ross (Pose, American Horror Story, Chicago) revealing the nominees.

The 32nd annual Gotham Awards will take place Monday, Nov. 28, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.