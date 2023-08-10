Adam Sandler’s New Netflix Movie Trailer: ‘You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah’

Samantha Lorraine as Lydia Rodriguez Katz, Adam Sandler as Danny Friedman, Sunny Sandler as Stacy Friedman and Sadie Sandler as Ronnie Friedman in 'You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah.'

Adam Sandler’s latest Netflix comedy is a true family affair.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah stars Sandler’s teenage daughters Sunny and Sadie, with Sandler playing their father.

Based on the young adult novel by Fiona Rosenbloom, the official description reads: “Lifelong best friends Stacy (Sunny Sandler) and Lydia (Samantha Lorraine) have long dreamt of epic bat mitzvahs but when popular boy Andy Goldfarb (Dylan Hoffman) and Hebrew school drama come between them, their perfect plans go comically awry.”

The film is directed by Sammi Cohen (Crush) with a screenplay by Alison Peck, produced by Happy Madison and Alloy Entertainment, and also starring Idina Menzel, Sarah Sherman, Luis Guzmán and Jackie Sandler.

The project is the latest in Sandler’s current $250 million Netflix deal. The actor-comedian has produced a rather astonishing eight titles for the streaming service, ranging from the somewhat notorious Western parody The Ridiculous Six to dramedy Sandy Wexler to his acclaimed stand-up special 100% Fresh (which ended up at 90 percent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, in case you’re wondering).

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah premieres on Netflix on Aug. 25.