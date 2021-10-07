Adam Shapiro Joins Cast of ‘She Said’ for Maria Schrader-Directed Universal Film

Adam Shapiro has joined the cast of She Said, the Maria Schrader-directed film based on the landmark 2017 investigation that brought to light movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s pattern of serial sexual misconduct.

The film is based on Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey’s best-selling She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement, a nonfiction book inspired by their Pulitzer Prize-winning work in The New York Times about Weinstein that propelled the #MeToo movement.

Shapiro is set to play the husband of Kantor opposite Zoe Kazan, with Carey Mulligan portraying Twohey. Samantha Morton, Andre Braugher and Patricia Clarkson also star. Schrader is directing the Universal Pictures project from an adapted screenplay by Rebecca Lenkiewicz. Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner’s Plan B is producing with Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle executive producing for Annapurna Pictures. A high-profile debut is set for Nov. 18, 2022.

Shapiro is repped by Innovative Artists, Seven Summits Pictures & Management and the law firm Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

He was most recently seen in David Fincher’s Mank and he reprises his role as Mr. Shapiro on the next season of the Netflix hit Never Have I Ever. Shapiro’s other credits include the critically acclaimed The Good Lord Bird, The Affair, Kingdom, Sense8 and Steve Jobs.

The actor also made waves amid the COVID-19 pandemic for turning an at-home experiment into a bustling soft pretzel business called Shappy’s Pretzels.