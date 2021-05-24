‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Filmmaker Adam Wingard to Direct ‘Hardcore’ for Universal

Filmmaker Adam Wingard continues to soar with yet another film project in the works. Wingard, hot off of Warner Bros. and Legendary’s Godzilla vs. Kong, has signed on to direct Universal’s Hardcore, a film based on the comic from The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman and Marc Silvestri.

Kirkman wrote an outline for the story, and Wingard will co-write the screenplay alongside rising scribe Will Simmon, who penned reboots of Sleepy Hollow and Internal Affairs for Paramount.

Hardcore, from Skybound and Image Comics, is a sci-fi thriller following a soldier’s journey as he saves the world without getting his hands dirty.

Wingard, who broke out with 2011’s You’re Next and went on to helm The Guest, Netflix’s Death Note and 2016’s Blair Witch, has a busy slate. He is also attached to Paramount’s Face/Off sequel and an animated Thundercats for Warner Bros., while Legendary is eying him to continue its MonsterVerse to follow up the success of Godzilla vs. Kong, which has earned $432.3 million globally.

Skybound and Wingard’s Montauk Chair are producing Hardcore. Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst will produce on behalf of Skybound. Wingard will executive produce. Matt Reilly, Universal Pictures’ EVP of Production, is overseeing for the studio.

Wingard is repped by CAA, Grandview and Morris Yorn. Simmons is repped by UTA, Grandview and Mckuin Franekl Whitehead.