‘Addams Family 2’ Shifts to Same-Day Theatrical and Premium On-Demand Release

The Addams Family 2 will release in theaters and premium on-demand in the U.S. and Canada on the same day, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The animated film, from Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and BRON Creative, is set for an Oct. 1 release. The decision to switch to a hybrid release, first reported by Bloomberg, comes as film studios are considering how to handle the recent surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant.

Last month, Paramount announced it was taking Clifford the Big Red Dog off the calendar for September, while Sony rescheduled Venom: Let There Be Carnage from Sept. 24 to Oct. 15 and sold off Hotel Transylvania 4 to Amazon. MGM, meanwhile, has repeatedly delayed the release date for No Time to Die, the latest Bond film, but is expected to stick with an Oct. 8 premiere date in the U.S.

It remains be seen whether other titles expected to release this fall, including Sony’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick, will stick with a traditional release in theaters or opt for a hybrid model.

The Addams Family 2 voice stars Oscar Isaac as Gomez Addams, Charlize Theron as Morticia Addams, Chloë Grace Moretz as Wednesday Addams, Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester, Snoop Dogg as It, Bette Midler as Grandma, Javon “Wanna” Walton as Pugsley Addams and Bill Hader as Cyrus.

Pamela McClintock contributed reporting.