ADG Awards: Set Designer Ann Harris to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

She will be honored for her 35-year career, with film and TV credits including 'Edward Scissorhands, 'Schindler's List,' 'Weeds' and 'Criminal Minds.'

Ann Harris
Ann Harris Courtesy of Steven Swartz

Set designer/art director Ann Harris, who has more than 60 film and TV design credits on her resume including Edward Scissorhands and Schindler’s List, will receive the Art Directors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award from the Set Designers & Model Makers Council at the 26th Annual ADG Awards.

The guild said the award will recognize Harris’ 35-year career and her artistic contributions to projects including the films Someone to Watch Over Me, Point Break, The Last Samurai, Life as a House, The General’s Daughter, The Wedding Singer, Casino, Dante’s Peak, 13 Days, Sister Act and Father of the Bride and the TV series Weeds, Criminal Minds, Heroes, Six Feet Under, Ally McBeal, Rockford Files and Remington Steele.

The ADG Awards honor excellence in production design in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and animated feature films. The ceremony, set for Saturday, March 5, will return to a live, in-person event at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown in the Wilshire Grand Ballroom. Guests will be required to show proof of full vaccination.

“We are happy to honor Ann’s service to the Set Design Craft,” said Kristen Davis, chair of the ADG Set Designers & Model Makers Council. “Ann served as Local 847 president, vice president and treasurer and contributed to her community by being involved in presidential campaigns, state measures, Amnesty International, New Energy Development, PBS and more. While being a single mom and raising her son, she worked and has been a valued member of many notable art departments.”

This is the second of four Lifetime Achievement Awards to be announced by the Art Directors Guild. Scenic Artists Michael and Denise Okuda, known for their lead designs for the Star Trek franchise and other space adventure productions, will receive the ADG Lifetime Achievement Award from the Scenic, Title & Graphic Artists.

Additional ADG Lifetime Achievement Award honorees from the Production Designers and Art Directors Council and the Illustrators & Matte Artists Council will be announced in the coming days.

Also as previously announced, French Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve (Dune) will receive the William Cameron Menzies Award.

The guild also said it will unveil the honorees for Cinematic Imagery and new inductees into its Hall of Fame will be announced at a later date.

