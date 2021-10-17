Adrien Brody Turned Down ‘Lord of the Rings’ — And Had Major Regret

Adrien Brody attends the photocall ahead of the Chopard Trophy dinner during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 09, 2021 in Cannes, France.

Adrien Brody turned down a chance to be in Lord of the Rings, a decision he immediately regretted when he saw the Peter Jackson epic in the theater.

In a recent career retrospective with GQ, the Oscar-winning actor revealed the surprising fact, as he talked about the film he did do with Jackson, 2005’s King Kong.

“I, somehow, didn’t grasp it,” Brody said of being approached for The Fellowship of the Ring. “I don’t know what part I would have been right for, but it was some Hobbit-like character. I was looking for something else.”

And of course, Brody said he had major regret.

“I remember going to see Lord of the Rings in the theater with an ex-girlfriend. And she turned to me and said, ‘You passed on Lord of the Rings?!'” the actor recalled. “I remember feeling so stupid. But I don’t think I would have gotten the role of Jack in Peter’s [King Kong]. I don’t think that would have translated.”

Brody went on to say King Kong was a wonderful experience for him and he learned a lot about making a big-budget, epic tale. “We had a premiere in Times Square and they shut down all of Times Square,” he said. “The mayor was there and introduced us to the city. It was a big deal. My face was immortalized on a McDonald’s soda cup. When does that happen for anyone?”

