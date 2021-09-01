Adrien Brody’s Thriller ‘Clean’ Lands at IFC Films (Exclusive)

IFC Films has picked up the North American rights to Paul Solet’s crime thriller Clean, which stars Oscar winner Adrien Brody, who developed the film through his production company, Fable House.

IFC Films will release the project in 2022. The film stars Brody as Clean, a man who grapples with the tragic loss of his daughter and is haunted by nightmares from his own criminal past. Clean cares for his community as a sanitation worker and as a mentor to his young neighbor. But when local gang violence puts his neighbor’s life in danger, Clean returns to the violence and darkness that he struggled to put behind him, and possibly achieves salvation in the process.

“With thrilling neo-noir elements and a powerful redemptive arc, Clean has all the grit of a classic crime drama with real depth at its core, and it’s a truly collaborative vision from Paul Solet and Adrien Brody. We’re excited to be partnering with Paul and Adrien for the release of this film,” Arianna Bocco, president of IFC Films, said in a statement.

Clean is a passion project for Brody, who also produced the drama and served as co-writer alongside Solet, while also composing the score. “From script to screen, I’ve never been more involved in the creation of a film. I feel this labor of love is in the best hands possible, and I look forward to the next stage of the journey together,” Brody said in his own statement.

Clean also stars Glenn Fleshler, Richie Merritt, Chandler DuPont, Mykelti Williamson, RZA, Michelle Wilson and John Bianco. The producer credits are also shared by Daniel Sollinger, Solet and Elliot Brody.

The deal for the film was negotiated by IFC Films’ Bocco with CAA Media Finance acting on behalf of the filmmakers.