Weta FX, Cinionic, AMD Among Advanced Imaging Society Award Honorees

The Advanced Imaging Society recognized nine technical achievements during its 12th annual Entertainment Technology Lumiere Awards, which were presented Saturday during a brunch at the Wynn Resort as the NAB Show kicked off in Las Vegas.

The honorees were AMD, Brompton Technology, Cinionic, HP, Prysm Stages/Lux Machina/NEP Virtual Studios, Qualcomm Technologies, Tencent Media Labs, V-Nova Limited and Weta FX.

Cinionic was recognized for its Barco series 4 SP4K-55 cinema laser projector with 52,000 lumens of brightness. Weta FX’s honored Face Fabrication System uses neural networks for final facial likeness rendering for feature film visual effects.

Tools used in virtual production pipelines included Brompton, which received its award for its Tessera SX40 LED video processor, and Prism Stages/Lux Machina/NEP Virtual Studios for its in-camera VFX LED Volume.

AMD was awarded for its EPYC multicore data center CPU; HP, for its Reverb G2 Omnicept edition VR headset; Qualcomm, for its Snapdragon Spaces XR developer platform; Tencent, for its “holographic” livestreaming; and V-Nova, for its point cloud compression scheme.

“The disruptions of the past two years have proven to be astonishing creative catalysts,” said society president Jim Chabin. “We are extraordinarily proud to honor these partners for supporting storytellers to create breathtaking content.”