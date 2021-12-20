AFI Awards Postponed Due to COVID Surge

For the second year in a row, the AFI Awards luncheon — a major stop on the film and TV awards circuit — has been impacted by a surge in COVID cases. The event, at which AFI’s picks for the year’s 10 best films and 10 best TV shows are honored, was set to take place on Friday, Jan 7, 2022.

“In response to the rising concerns over current health conditions, the organization will reschedule the much-anticipated event for a later date,” AFI said in a statement.

Added AFI president and CEO Bob Gazzale, “The goal of AFI Awards is to bring together the creative community at a private event founded in hugs and handshakes. Because that goal is not achievable at this time, we will be postponing the event until we can properly celebrate the artists in a manner worthy of the gifts they have given the world.”

This announcement comes just hours after the cancelation of the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s awards gala, which was set for Jan. 6, and the postponement of the BAFTA Tea, which was set for Jan. 8.