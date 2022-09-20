AFI Fest Sets Red Carpet Premieres Including ‘Bardo,’ ‘Pinocchio’ and ‘She Said’

The American Film Institute’s Los Angeles-based film festival AFI Fest has revealed this year’s crop of red carpet galas including films from Alejandro González Iñárritu, Guillermo del Toro, Maria Schrader and Florian Zeller.

As previously announced, AFI Fest will open with the world premiere of Apple’s Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me on Nov. 2 and close four days later with the U.S. premiere of Universal Pictures’ and Amblin Entertainment’s The Fabelmans from Steven Spielberg.

Iñárritu’s Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, which will screen Nov. 3, centers on Silverio, a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker living in Los Angeles who returns to his native country, unaware that this simple trip will push him to an existential limit. Daniel Giménez Cacho, Griselda Siciliani, Ximena Lamadrid and Iker Solano star in the film.

On Nov. 4, notable journalist, host and film historian Elvis Mitchell will present his directorial debut Is That Black Enough for You? Described as a documentary and “deeply personal essay,” the film is said to examine “the craft and power of cinema from a perspective often overlooked: the African American contribution to films released from the landmark era of the ’70s.” Charles Burnett, Samuel L. Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Laurence Fishburne, Zendaya and others offer takes on creators and films that have inspired them.

Also on Nov. 4, Schrader presents her Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan starrer She Said. The two topline as New York Times journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, the duo who broke the story of Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct. The film co-stars Patricia Clarkson, Andre Braugher, Jennifer Ehle and Samantha Morton.

On Nov. 5, Zeller will debut his film The Son starring Hugh Jackman, Vanessa Kirby, Laura Dern and Zen McGrath in the story of a man whose hectic life with an infant and new partner is upended when his ex-wife appears with their teenage son.

Also on Nov. 5, del Toro and stop-motion guru Mark Gustafson present their reimagined Pinocchio starring Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Gregory Mann, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Christoph Waltz and Tilda Swinton.

Lastly, on Nov. 6, comes Living. Bill Nighy stars as a veteran civil servant who is buried under paperwork at the office and lonely at home with a life that feels empty and meaningless. Then a shattering medical diagnosis forces him to reevaluate everything. Tom Burke, Aimee Lou Wood, Alex Sharp co-star in the film which is a reimagining of Akira Kurosawa’s Ikiru and directed by Oliver Hermanus.

More information about this year’s AFI Fest can be found here.