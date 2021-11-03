AFM: Saban Takes British Gangland Revenge Thriller ‘Bull’ for North America (Exclusive)

Bull, the brutal British gangland revenge thriller from BAFTA-winning writer/director Paul Andrew Williams, has been acquired for North America by Saban Films, which swooped on the rights in a deal with Signature Entertainment.

Starring Neil Maskell (Kill List, Utopia), David Hayman (Taboo, Vertical Limit) and Tamzin Outhwaite (EastEnders), the film currently boasts a perfect 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes following its world premiere at Fantasia and its European premiere at the BFI London Film Festival last month.

The story follows former gang enforcer Bull, who after a 10-year absence returns to his old haunts to find his missing son and seek revenge on those who double-crossed him and left him for dead. Painful secrets from the past will soon be revealed and like a man possessed, Bull will stop at nothing to get back at those who must atone for their sins.

Producers include Giant Productions’ Dominic Tighe, Sarah Gabriel and Marc Goldberg of Signature Films, Tea Shop Productions’ Leonora Darby and Mark Lane. Executive producers include Simon Williams, Samantha Allwinton, with Tomás Yankelevich, Peter Bevan, and Mariana Sanjurjo of Particular Crowd.

“We’re excited to be able to bring this fearlessly bold thriller to audiences,” said Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley. “The critical reception to the film thus far has been outstanding, and we know North American audiences are going to respond just as positively to Paul’s highly skilled direction and compelling narrative, not to mention the two tremendous central performances.”

The deal was negotiated by Steve Break for Saban Films and Andrew Nerger on behalf of Signature Entertainment. Bull is slated to hit U.K. theaters Nov. 5 courtesy of Signature, with the North American release slated for the second quarter of 2022.

Bull joins Saban’s upcoming recent slate, which includes Joel David Moore’s horror thriller Hide and Seek starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers; and Jared Cohn’s Reactor co-starring Bruce Willis and Patrick Muldoon.