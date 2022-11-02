AFM According to Clay Epstein

- Share this article on Facebook
What I miss most about not attending film markets during the pandemic is…
Seeing our friends, and colleagues, and feeding off the energy from the event
What I don’t miss about film markets is…
The weeks of preparation
The biggest challenge working festivals and markets during the COVID era was…
Limited ability to raise awareness for a project, absolutely no fun, and no ability to network with new clients and colleagues
The place I avoid during the market is…
5th floor bathroom and the Loews lobby bar
The most memorable AFM experience I’ve ever had is…
Film Mode’s first AFM 6 years ago; my wife was literally dragging buyers into our office with grace and class and it worked!
At AFM you should always…
Take a moment to appreciate the sunset over the Pacific.
At AFM you should never…
Barge into offices unannounced without an appointment unless you’re famous, have a suitcase of cash or lost
Best celeb encounter at AFM was…
Gary Busey literally cracking me up, and Heather Graham because she’s Roller Girl
Best place to escape the market is…
San Diego
Craziest film title I’ve ever seen at AFM is…
I honestly can’t remember
This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter’s Nov. 2 daily issue at the American Film Market.
