AFM According to Clay Epstein

What I miss most about not attending film markets during the pandemic is…

Seeing our friends, and colleagues, and feeding off the energy from the event

What I don’t miss about film markets is…

The weeks of preparation

The biggest challenge working festivals and markets during the COVID era was…

Limited ability to raise awareness for a project, absolutely no fun, and no ability to network with new clients and colleagues

The place I avoid during the market is…

5th floor bathroom and the Loews lobby bar

The most memorable AFM experience I’ve ever had is…

Film Mode’s first AFM 6 years ago; my wife was literally dragging buyers into our office with grace and class and it worked!

At AFM you should always…

Take a moment to appreciate the sunset over the Pacific.

At AFM you should never…

Barge into offices unannounced without an appointment unless you’re famous, have a suitcase of cash or lost

Best celeb encounter at AFM was…

Gary Busey literally cracking me up, and Heather Graham because she’s Roller Girl

Best place to escape the market is…

San Diego

Craziest film title I’ve ever seen at AFM is…

I honestly can’t remember

This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter’s Nov. 2 daily issue at the American Film Market.