AFM According to Marketing Exec Mounia Wissinger

What I missed most when not attending film markets during the pandemic is …
Seeing people, meeting new people.
What I don’t miss about film markets is …
Having to get out of my pajamas for real-life meetings — bring back the party PJs!
What I’ve missed most about Los Angeles as a city is …
Coming from London, I miss the sunshine, but definitely not the traffic and the lines.
The biggest challenge working festivals and markets during the COVID era was …
Getting a read on the market, not being around other sales agents and not having a sense of
new projects as well as new trends.
The one place I have to visit when in L.A. is …
The Museum of Jurassic Technology in West L.A. — the strangest, weirdest, most comforting place in L.A.
The place I avoid during the market is …
The Loews pool.
The most AFM experience I’ve ever had is …
Getting stuck in traffic for three hours when it was supposed to be a 30-minute ride.
The one thing I won’t travel without (besides my phone) …
My earphones — I need music and podcasts at all times.
In L.A., you should always …
Stop by Amoeba Music.
The craziest film title I’ve ever seen at AFM is …
Yet to be discovered, but it will probably involve a flesh-eating couch or a zombie mosquito invasion.
Edited for length and clarity.
This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter’s Nov. 3 daily issue at the American Film Market.
