AFM According to Sales Exec Pia Patatian

What I miss most about not attending film markets during the pandemic is …

After so many years of meeting clients and friends four to five times a year and building this bond, suddenly not being able to meet in person for two years was really difficult!

What I don’t miss about film markets is …

I actually enjoy markets — we meet with distributors from all over the world who have become a bit like family. We enjoy lunches and dinners and most importantly, we sell incredible films so that they can be enjoyed by all around the world. What’s there to complain about?

What I’ve missed most about Los Angeles as a city is …

There is nothing that I miss about L.A., except for the year-round sunny weather!

The biggest challenge of working festivals and markets during the COVID era was …

Trying to accommodate buyers with different time zones was complicated and by the end of the pandemic, distributors were losing interest in meeting behind a screen. Plus, I wanted to return to my life — meeting in person, no masks, big hugs and lots of fun!

The one place I have to visit when in L.A. is …

Whole Foods.

The one thing I won’t travel without (besides my phone) is …

Global Entry.

In L.A., you should always …

Get tickets to the LA Phil and see one of the concerts or operas by Gustavo Dudamel, he is such a talented conductor!

Edited for length and clarity.

This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter’s Nov. 4 daily issue at the American Film Market.